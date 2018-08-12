Carl Nassib got heat for his Hard Knocks strong language

Getty Images

During the first episode of this year’s Hard Knocks, Browns defensive end Carl Nassib emerged as one of the more humorous and colorful members of the team, lecturing players regarding the benefits of compound interest and scolding them over the chunks of their lives wasted on Instagram.

Not everyone thought it was great.

“I’m a little embarassed about my swearing,” Nassib said Sunday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Didn’t know I swear that much. My grandma was upset with me.”

It remains to be seen whether Nassib censors himself in future episodes of the show, or whether he simply asks other family members to divert grandma to other programming.

It also remains to be seen whether any calls to Nassib from grandma (a twist on the Vontae Davis scene from 2012) make their way into the show.