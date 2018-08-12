Colts place Deon Cain on IR, sign Matt Hazel, Branden Oliver

Getty Images

The Colts signed receiver Matt Hazel and running back Branden Oliver on Sunday. They waived receiver Dres Anderson and placed wide receiver Deon Cain on injured reserve.

Hazel (pictured) re-joins the Colts after spending time on the team’s active roster and practice squad last season. He also spent time on the Browns’ practice squad.

Hazel has appeared in nine career games, with one start, in his time with Cleveland (2017), Indianapolis (2017), Washington (2016), Buffalo (2016) and Miami (2014-15). In 2017, he played in four games with the Colts.

Oliver has played in 30 career games, with eight starts, over the past four seasons with the Chargers. He has 226 carries for 773 yards and three touchdowns, 55 receptions for 409 yards and one touchdown and nine kickoff returns for 219 yards.

Oliver originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent on May 21, 2014.

Anderson signed a futures contract with Indianapolis on January 1. He has spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis (2017), Washington (2017), Chicago (2016) and San Francisco (2016).

The Colts selected Cain in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Thursday’s preseason opener.