Dante Fowler activated from PUP list

Getty Images

The Jaguars didn’t exercise their option on defensive end Dante Fowler‘s contract for the 2019 season, which leaves him in a position where he wants to “put good film out there for everybody” in the NFL to see this year.

One obstacle to that is a shoulder injury that kept Fowler from full participation in the offseason program and landed him on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp. Fowler’s absence from the practice field ended on Saturday, however.

Fowler was activated from the PUP list and took part in his first practice of the summer.

“I’m just happy to see him back [and] to start playing,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said, via WJXT. “Obviously, he has worked hard to get back, strengthening [his shoulder] and everything. … I am excited to see him. He’s put in a lot of work and [we will] see him on the field, see what he can do.”

Another obstacle to Fowler’s plans will come in Week 1 when he serves a one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.