David Bakhtiari, Jimmy Graham back at practice for Packers

AP

There were fears of a serious injury when Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was carted off during practice last Saturday night, which made the diagnosis of a sprained ankle worth a sigh of relief in Green Bay.

A few more may be heard on Sunday in response to the news that Bakhtiari is back on the practice field. Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that Bakhtiari didn’t take part in team drills, but his return to partial action is a good sign that his ankle has responded well to treatment over the last week.

Bakhtiari wasn’t the only Packer back to work on Sunday. Tight end Jimmy Graham sat out a couple of practices and the preseason opener after banging knees with a teammate in practice early last week, but he was also given the green light to get back out there.

Running back Aaron Jones was another member of the back to work club as he’s gotten past the hamstring injury that sidelined him since the opening days of camp.