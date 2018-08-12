Eagles sign Christian Hackenberg

Getty Images

Christian Hackenberg is getting another chance in the NFL.

Hackenberg, the 2016 second-round pick of the Jets who has never played in an NFL game, has agreed to sign with the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 23-year-old Hackenberg never even got on the field with the Jets, which made him a major disappointment as a player who was once viewed as a potential franchise quarterback. He briefly spent time with the Raiders this offseason but was released after only a couple weeks.

The Eagles don’t have a need at quarterback, with Carson Wentz as the long-term answer and Nick Foles as a more than capable backup while Wentz recovers from a knee injury. The Eagles also like the potential of third-stringer Nick Sudfeld.

But Philadelphia may have figured that with Wentz hurt and Foles also missing some time with a minor injury, the team could use another camp arm. Hackenberg probably won’t be on the roster beyond the preseason, but he’ll get a couple weeks to show what he can do.