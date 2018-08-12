Gareon Conley set to return to practice Monday

Getty Images

Cornerback Gareon Conley has spent much of his time in the NFL on the injured list, including the last couple of weeks of training camp.

Conley, who played just two games as a rookie because of a shin injury, hurt his hip in the first practice of camp in July in a development that “disappointed” Raiders coach Jon Gruden. The feelings are a bit happier now that Conley is set to return to practice on Monday.

“I’m feeling good,” Conley said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m ready to be back. It’s been a long time since I’ve played. I’m anxious to do it.”

Gruden said “my prayers have been answered” in regard to Conley’s recovery and added that the Raiders “need him” on the field. Conley is slated to start at corner along with Rashaan Melvin.