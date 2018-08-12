Heel keeps Eric Berry out Sunday, three other Chiefs leave practice early

Getty Images

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is a doctor, but he needed the assistance of other medical professionals after getting hurt on Sunday.

Duvernay-Tardif had to leave practice early to get evaluated for a head injury. If he’s diagnosed with a concussion, he’ll need to be cleared through the concussion protocol before returning to the field.

Duvernay-Tardif was one of three Chiefs to make an early exit from practice on Sunday. Running back Damien Williams left with a shoulder injury and defensive tackle Xavier Williams had a stinger.

Safety Eric Berry didn’t practice at all because of a sore heel. Berry dealt with a sore right heel last summer before tearing his left Achilles tendon in the opening week of the regular season, but the team didn’t specify which side was bothering him this time.