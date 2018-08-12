Jaguars suspend Jalen Ramsey for a week

AP

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey went off on a Jacksonville reporter, and the Jaguars aren’t happy about it.

As a result, Ramsey has been suspended for a week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ramsey had words, both on the practice field and on Twitter, with Phillip Heilman, a reporter for Jacksonville.com. Heilman tweeted a video of a fight between Jacksonville’s Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler at Jaguars training camp, and the video ends with Ramsey looking at Heilman and yelling, “Y’all stop recording that!”

Afterward, Ramsey tweeted at Heilman, “you know you done messed up right? Lol if y’all want war, we got sum for y’all. & Iknow the rest of y’all (you know who you are) gone read this too so just know #LameAssReporters.”

Ramsey then tweeted, “I’m always gone take up for my teammates kus I know what type of men and players they are forreal! Love my dawgs! If you don’t like it, oh well. God bless.”

Teams want players to follow league rules about media relations, but it’s surprising that the Jaguars would suspend Ramsey for this. There may be more to the story, but whatever the reasons, the Jaguars have decided to give their All-Pro cornerback a week to cool off.