Jaguars suspended Dante Fowler, too

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler emerged from the Physically Unable to Perform list just long enough to get suspended for a week.

The Jaguars officially have suspended Fowler along with cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

As explained by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Fowler was suspended for “[v]iolating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player.”

Fowler, the third overall pick in the 2015 draft, previously had been suspended by the league for the first game of the season. The Jaguars did not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, putting him on track to becoming a free agent in 2019.