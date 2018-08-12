Jason McCourty on the roster bubble in New England

Getty Images

When defensive back Jason McCourty was traded to the Patriots this offseason, there were a lot of feel-good stories about how he’d have a chance to play with his brother Devin, and to play for a ring after spending most of his career on bad teams. But so far in training camp things aren’t looking great for McCourty.

McCourty has been working mostly with the backups and is currently on the roster bubble, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Part of McCourty’s problem is how well undrafted rookie defensive back J.C. Jackson has played in camp. Jackson, a very talented player who was undrafted because of off-field issues that saw him get kicked off the team at Florida before finishing his career at Maryland, has exceeded expectations. If he makes the team, that’s one fewer roster spot for a veteran defensive back, and McCourty could be the odd man out.

The Patriots didn’t give up much to acquire McCourty, sending the 205th pick in the draft to Cleveland for McCourty and the 219th pick. Given that, it shouldn’t be a big surprise if McCourty is gone by the time the season starts.