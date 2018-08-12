Jerick McKinnon gives 49ers a scare

AP

The 49ers made a huge investment in running back Jerick McKinnon. For a moment on Sunday, it looked like they may not get much of a return on it in 2018.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports California, McKinnon was hobbling at practice, grabbing behind his right knee. He had been checked by the medical staff, and he then walked around, watching practice.

So it looks like he’s fine. The 49ers definitely need him to be. They’re paying him an average of $7.5 million per year to be the dual threat in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

A career backup in Minnesota, McKinnon becomes the No. 1 guy in San Francisco. He’ll have the workload that goes along with it, which will make in-season durability critical. Preseason durability becomes a given, and it appears that McKinnon and the 49ers dodged a bullet four weeks before McKinnon makes his official debut as a starter against his former team.