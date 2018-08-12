Jerick McKinnon willl get MRI on knee

AP

49ers running back Jerick McKinnon didn’t leave the field immediately after hurting his right knee during Sunday’s practice and said he felt fine, but that doesn’t mean he’s totally out of the woods.

The 49ers said after practice was over that McKinnon will be having an MRI to assess any damage.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports McKinnon grabbed the back of his knee while hobbling after a run early in the practice. McKinnon was not contacted during the play.

Washington running back Derrius Guice was diagnosed with a torn ACL after an MRI on Friday. Guice was injured in Thursday night’s game and, like McKinnon, said he felt well in the immediate aftermath of the injury.

The 49ers are currently without Matt Breida in the backfield due to a separated shoulder. Raheem Mostert and Joe Williams are next up on the running back depth chart.