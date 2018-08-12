Jerry Jones declines comment on why he kept his hat on during anthem

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke for the first time since he failed to remove his baseball cap during the playing of the national anthem. It happened two weeks ago at the opening of training camp in Oxnard, California, with Dale Hansen of Dallas-Fort Worth’s WFAA calling out Jones with video evidence of Jones violating the United States Flag Code.

On Sunday, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News asked Jones if he had a comment about it. Jones answered, “No. No. No.”

Jones has said the Cowboys have a team policy that requires players to stand with “toes on the line” during the playing of the national anthem. Executive vice president Stephen Jones has made it even more clear that standing for the anthem is a requirement, not a request.

The Cowboys are one of the few teams never to have had a player protest during the national anthem.