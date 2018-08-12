Jets, Washington practices spark multiple fights

AP

Washington coach Jay Gruden wasn’t concerned about the possibility of fights during joint practices with the Jets. He should have been.

Via multiple reports, multiple fights broke out during Sunday’s sessions between the two teams.

“I know coach [Todd] Bowles will handle his group and I’ll try the best I can to handle ours,” Gruden said Wednesday.

Bowles likewise was oblivious to the possibility of extracurricular activity, foreshadowed by a public back-and-forth between Washington linebacker Zach Brown and former Washington receiver Terrelle Pryor, who now plays for the Jets.

“Coach Gruden, he coaches his team well,” Bowles said recently. “It’s just talk and banter. We are going down there for them to make us better, hopefully we make them better and we can get better as a team. Anything else to me is nonsense.”

Apparently, there was plenty of nonsense to go around on Sunday. There could be even more nonsense as the two teams continue their three days of joint sessions on Monday.