Johnny Manziel fares better in second CFL start, but Montreal still loses

For those wishing we would ignore Johnny Manziel, well, you’ll have to wait at least another week.

Manziel made his second start in the Canadian Football League with nowhere to go but up after a four-interception game in his Montreal Alouettes debut.

The former Heisman Trophy winner completed 16 of 26 passes for 168 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 36 yards on three carries, with one of those resulting in a touchdown after he fumbled into the end zone and a teammate recovered.

Still, the Alouettes lost to Ottawa 24-17, getting outgained 601 yards to 271. Ottawa scored with 15 seconds remaining after the Alouettes punted with 2:42 left.

Manziel was “humbled” by his former team a week ago, finishing 11-for-20 for 104 yards, with no touchdowns and four interceptions, plus two rushes for 4 yards, in a 47-3 loss to Hamilton.