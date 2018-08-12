Josh Rosen: Saturday night a step in the right direction

AP

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen got his first taste of NFL game action against the Chargers on Saturday night.

Sam Bradford started and played one series before turning over the reins of the offense to the first-round pick. Rosen went 6-of-13 for 41 yards without a touchdown or an interception, although he would have had one of the latter if Chargers cornerback Desmond King could have held onto one errant toss.

Rosen also had to deal with several bad snaps from center Daniel Munyer that coach Steve Wilks said “caused him a little bit of a problem going through his progressions” and the pass protection was shaky in general. Wilks said the team expects Rosen to get better and “learn and grow from” mistakes in his first outing.

“I thought I did some good things, some bad things, but for the most part, it was a step in the right direction,” Rosen said, via Kent Somers of AZCentral.com.

Rosen will try to take another one against the Saints in Arizona’s second preseason game, but the opener suggested quite a few of them will be needed to make any immediate push for a move up the depth chart.