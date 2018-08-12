Mason Rudolph on “defective” football: It was a freaky deal

AP

After looking into a report that a deflated football was used for one play by Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in last Thursday’s game against the Eagles, the NFL issued a statement saying the ball was “defective” and returned to Wilson for review.

Rudolph used the ball to try a pass to wide receiver Damoun Patterson that fell incomplete. Rudolph said he realized right away that something wasn’t right about the football.

“I did,” Rudolph said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I got the snap and the thing was flat to where it would not be an advantage. That was the weirdest thing. They took it out. It was kind of a freaky deal. … It was one of those balls that was in your grandfather’s garage for a few years. It was pretty flat. It was a bad deal.”

Rudolph was 7-of-11 for 101 yards while using other footballs during his first NFL game action.