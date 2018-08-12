Panthers add a cornerback

Getty Images

The Panthers need healthy defensive backs. They signed one on Sunday morning.

Alex Carter, a fifth-round pick of the Lions in 2015, has joined Carolina’s 90-man roster. The spot was created by the placement of safety Damian Parms on injured reserve.

As noted by Bryan Strickland of the team’s official website, only three of eight cornerbacks were able to practice on Saturday. Given the return of James Bradberry and Kevon Seymour to practice on Sunday (and coupled with the arrival of Carter), six of the team’s nine cornerbacks will practice on Sunday.

Carter has made only one regular-season game appearance in three years. He has spent time with the Lions, Patriots, Seahawks, and Bears.