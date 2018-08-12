Ryan Tannehill booted Kalen Ballage from huddle after missed assignment

AP

Rookie running back Kalen Ballage found himself on Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s bad side during Sunday’s practice.

Tannehill kicked Ballage out of the huddle after he missed an assignment on a play that would have ended with a Charles Harris sack. Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that Tannehill then sought out Ballage after the first team offense was on the field for a conversation about what went on.

Head coach Adam Gase said you “can’t kick a guy out of the huddle all the time,” but applauded the way Tannehill took command of Sunday’s situation.

“He was right today, with what he did,” Gase said. “I would have been upset if I were him, because who knows what the result in a game would have been? … I think he was in the right. He kind of made an example there. When he does things like that, for our offense, that’s good.”

Ballage said he will “just take it all in stride” and knows he still has a lot to learn about an offense that Tannehill’s been in for a much longer period of time. The fourth-round pick ran 10 times for 37 yards, caught three passes for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the preseason opener.