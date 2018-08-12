Saints add another Marcus Williams to their secondary

Getty Images

One Marcus Williams apparently wasn’t enough for the Saints secondary.

According to multiple reports, the Saints have agreed to terms with cornerback Marcus Williams on a contract. That will make him teammates with the safety of the same name that the Saints took in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Marcus Williams the cornerback entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and started eight games for the Jets that season. He would start six more games over the next two seasons and then moved on to the Texans last year after opening the season with the Jets. He has 114 tackles, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles over his entire career.

The Saints also agreed to a deal with safety Robert Nelson. Nelson played two games with the Jets last year and has also played for the Browns, Cardinals and Texans.

Cornerback De'Vante Harris was placed on waivers Saturday and the Saints will have to make another roster move to clear space for the two new players.