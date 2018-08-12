Sam Bradford throws only one pass before Josh Rosen takes over

AP

The Cardinals saw what they needed to see from David Johnson and Christian Kirk. They will have to wait until next week to see more from Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen.

Bradford, who had not taken a snap in game action since Week 5 last season, played only one series and threw only one pass. A 38-yard punt return by Kirk on his first touch and back-to-back 14-yard runs by Johnson, who was injured in the season opener last season, set up an eight-play, 45-yard touchdown drive.

Bradford completed his only pass, a 6-yarder to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, before running back Chase Edmonds punched it in with a brilliant 2-yard run.

Bradford gave way to the 10th overall pick after that.

While Rosen won’t get the attention the higher-drafted quarterbacks will get after the first week of the preseason, he got no help. The UCLA product played behind a shaky second-team offensive line, and backup center Daniel Munyer was all over the place with his shotgun snaps.

Rosen finished 6-of-13 for 41 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.