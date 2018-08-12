Seahawks continue churning roster

Getty Images

Roster moves have been coming fast and furious during Seahawks training camp this year and some players have found themselves on and off the team multiple times as a result.

One of those players is center Marcus Henry. Henry was waived by the Seahawks on August 3, but the team announced on Sunday that Henry has signed a new deal in order to return to the team. He originally signed with the team along with four other players following a tryout at rookie minicamp.

Linebacker Jason Hall was one of the players waived to make room for those new arrivals in May, but he is also back with the team. Hall and cornerback Elijah Battle rounded out the list of three signings announced by the team on Sunday.

Tight end Je’Ron Hamm, linebacker Warren Long and fullback Jalston Fowler were waived to make room. It’s the second time Hamm has been cut since the start of camp. He was dropped on August 2, returned on August 6 and could be back again if the Seahawks continue churning their roster at the same rate.