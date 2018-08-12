Steelers sign Zach Banner

Getty Images

Zach Banner didn’t stick with the Colts after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft and he’s failed to stick with two other teams since leaving Indianapolis.

He’ll try to make a longer go of it in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced on Sunday that they have signed Banner to their 90-man roster.

Banner wound up playing in eight games with the Browns last season, but was waived in March. The Panthers claimed him, but dropped him from the roster in late May.

Offensive lineman Kyle Meadows was waived with an injury designation to create space for Banner. Third-round pick Chukwuma Okorafor, Jake Rodgers, Joe Cheek and Larson Graham are also on the Steelers roster as backup tackles.