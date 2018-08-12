Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills WR Brandon Reilly said he plays with a chip on his shoulder.

A look into the Dolphins’ training camp grind.

CB Stephon Gilmore has settled in with the Patriots.

Jets C Spencer Long is looking forward to this week’s practices with Washington.

Ravens TE Darren Waller made his return to game action.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was pleased with QB Matt Barkley‘s Bengals debut.

Six reasons to be excited about Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

CB Joe Haden was back on the practice field for the Steelers.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien has seen improvements in WR Braxton Miller‘s play.

Checking in on the offensive tackle situation for the Colts.

Do the Jaguars have or need a No. 1 wide receiver?

T Taylor Lewan and LB Derrick Morgan scuffled at Titans practice.

A look at how rookie RB Royce Freeman fared in his Broncos debut.

LB Reggie Ragland said the Chiefs will have a better run defense this season.

Reviewing the work of Chargers rookies in Saturday night’s game.

A breakdown of playing time for the Raiders in their first preseason game.

What did Cowboys wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal like about the preseason opener?

Giants coach Pat Shurmur will revisit his roots in Michigan this week.

There were a lot of fans on hand for Eagles QB Nick Foles‘ return to practice.

Washington wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard graduated from college this weekend.

With his future settled, Bears CB Prince Amukamara is focused on the present.

Lions coach Matt Patricia sees a lot of work to do after the team’s first preseason action.

Reviewing the work done by the Packers rookie wide receivers.

Vikings RB Roc Thomas had a good preseason debut with two touchdowns.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn has seen growth from LB Duke Riley.

The Panthers were short on cornerbacks on Saturday.

LB Jayrone Elliott had 2.5 sacks in his first Saints outing.

The Buccaneers have depth issues at cornerback.

Cardinals LB Jeremy Cash was injured in Saturday’s game.

Rams TE Gerald Everett remains out with a shoulder injury.

Mike Person may have the edge in the competition for the 49ers right guard job.

Seahawks T George Fant has made it back from last summer’s torn ACL.