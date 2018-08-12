Tensions flare between Yannick Ngakoue, Dante Fowler at Jags practice

AP

Training camp practice scuffles are a regular occurrence each summer and usually happen between players on different sides of the ball who find their emotions get the best of them during a drill.

Things were a little different in Jacksonville on Sunday as it was a pair of defensive ends exchanging unpleasantries after practice had come to an end. Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union shot a video that shows Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler upset with one another as they made their way off the field.

Several other players got between Ngakoue and Fowler to keep things from getting physical, but they had to work at it as Ngakoue kept coming at Fowler after they were initially separated. There’s no word on what touched off the trouble.

Heilman adds that Fowler, who was activated from the PUP list on Saturday, touched off another brief scuffle earlier in practice with a hit on tight end James O'Shaughnessy.