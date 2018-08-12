Titans sign two players Saturday and three more on Sunday

AP

Roster shuffling has been the theme of the weekend in Tennessee.

The Titans kicked things off on Friday when they signed safety Steven Terrell and they’ve stepped it up from there. They signed two more players Saturday and added three others on Sunday.

Saturday’s new arrivals will be joining Terrell and recent arrival Kenny Vaccaro in the secondary. They signed defensive backs Kenneth Durden and Trey Caldwell and waived Joseph Este and Jarell Carter. Durden spent time on the Titans practice squad last year while Caldwell played one game for the Browns after they drafted him in the fifth round in 2015.

On Sunday, the Titans signed linebackers Tony Washington and Davond Dade along with defensive lineman Francis Kallon. Linebacker/fullback Nick Deluca and defensive back Joshua Kalu were dropped from the roster in order to keep Tennessee at the 90-man limit.