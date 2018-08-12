Two Broncos stay in tunnel for anthem, despite 2017 decision by players to stand

Posted by Mike Florio on August 12, 2018, 8:57 AM EDT
Getty Images

Saturday night’s game between the Broncos and Vikings included no players protesting during the national anthem. However, a pair of Denver players remained in the tunnel, and the team didn’t know that would be happening.

Receiver Demaryius Thomas and linebacker Brandon Marshall (pictured) opted to pick a middle ground between the field and the locker room, technically a violation of Anthem Policy 2.0. You know, the one that’s still in effect but won’t be enforced against players until further notice.

“It’s their right,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph told reporters after the game. “We didn’t know about that, but it’s their right.”

Was Joseph disappointed he didn’t know that they planned to stay in the tunnel?

“I’m not,” Joseph said. “Again, it’s their right. It’s their right and my focus in pregame is on the football game — not who’s in the tunnel for the anthem. My focus is on our team during the pregame.”

G.M. John Elway and team president Joe Ellis may disagree with Joseph. Ellis already had met with the team over Anthem Policy 2.0, and the most popular player on the team already had declared the issue over and out.

“We have an understanding as players of what needs to be done regarding the national anthem,’’ linebacker Von Miller said in May, shortly after the new league policy was passed. “We were already done with that last year. We came together as a team last year. It’s a situation that we’re already passed last year. So any new policy that the league imposes, it really doesn’t affect us because we were already done a season ago.”

What was done a year ago was a decision by players to stand for the anthem. Which means that what was done a year ago may not be done now. The decision by Thomas and Marshall to break from the players-only position on the matter is thus significant. It’s also relevant because, as the league explained it after a smattering of protests on Thursday night, Anthem Policy 2.0 remains in effect, even if teams and the league can’t impose discipline on players for it.

This implies that, in theory, the league can still fine the teams whose players violate Anthem Policy 2.0. And it will be interesting to see whether the NFL actually imposes fines against any teams with players who protested during the anthem at a time when the league and the union have been trying to work out Anthem Policy 3.0.

22 responses to “Two Broncos stay in tunnel for anthem, despite 2017 decision by players to stand

  2. 2016: Stopped watching all non-Bengals (my team) games.
    2017: Only watched 9 NFL games all year (all Bengals).
    2018: ?

    Keep going, NFL. You’ve already lost plenty like me. Guys who were die-hard NFL fans. We will “protest” with our wallets and our viewing habits.

  6. Knowing who doesn’t stand isn’t enough. I want interviews with every player asking whether or not they love America, the military, and law enforcement.

  8. The easy fix here would be to go back to a time when players weren’t on the field during the anthem. You know, like 10 years ago…

  9. It’s your right to do whatever is within your rights.

    I’m not sure why we (including PFT commenters) all have to proclaim what our rights are to each other. People everywhere want to throw this around in everybody’s faces. And it accomplishes exactly what? Nothing.

  10. “I’m not,” Joseph said. “Again, it’s their right. It’s their right and my focus in pregame is on the football game — not who’s in the tunnel for the anthem.”

    —————–

    Maybe some of these people who are so upset with what the players are doing before the game should adopt the same approach, just worry about the game …the people who are most vocal and most offended are also likely to not give a damn about what the players are protesting anyway…no matter how many times its explained…too bad they blindly follow a draft dodging coward who uses phony patriotism to rally those who can’t form an independent thought of their own…ironically, their “patriotic” president insults those captured serving this country and gets on his knees for the Russian president Vladimir Putin…

  14. And until is was brought up by reporters, I bet there weren’t 13 people in the stands or on TV who even noticed that these players were in the tunnel and not on the sideline.

  15. A game that can be controlled at the whim of officials, with arm tackling instead of collisions played by millionaires who disrespect the country that allows them to do all of this is very quickly becoming uninteresting. I’ll be watching more NCAA and less NFL this year.

  16. The NFL’s policies are mind boggling. Have you ever thought about why the NBA players, a huge majority of which are black stand for the anthem but NFL players don’t. Does it anything to do with the NBA players having guaranteed contracts? If you don’t think so guess again, they don’t want to mess up a good thing. If these payers want tp protest something I suggest protesting the minimal punishments blacks get in Chicago for crimes committed which allows them back on the streets in no time. Go to Chicago and make difference if you want to help solve black on black crime.

  18. steelers58blog says:
    August 12, 2018 at 9:20 am

    I cannot wait in a couple of years for the replacement players.

    ————————————-

    The replacement League is coming sooner

  19. I demand to know which football man doesn’t respect our troops. Even if he signs a sworn statement pledging respect for our men in uniform, I’ll know he’s lying based on his pregame actions and how the POTUS interprets it.

  20. @tangotwo….actually, the reason NBA players stand is that is was mandated in their last collecting bargaining agreement with the owners that they would do so. The players union agreed to it, and so it is. It has NOTHING to do with guaranteed contracts.

  21. So they have this compromise and some posters still think it’s the end of the world…….Hypocrites.

  22. If you’re talking with you wallet, then stop watching. No need to tell everyone about it…repeatedly, ad nauseum, etc.

