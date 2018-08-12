Vance Joseph: “We’ll see” if Chad Kelly gets second team work

Getty Images

Case Keenum didn’t lead the Broncos to any points while playing quarterback for two drives on Saturday night and said after the game that the brief and unsuccessful cameo “definitely left me wanting more.”

Keenum wasn’t the only Broncos quarterback whose performance was lacking against the Vikings. Paxton Lynch was 6-of-11 for 24 yards and an interception in an outing that led to boos from the home crowd late in the first half.

“There’s always things to work on, obviously,” Lynch said, via the team’s website. “You can go out there and throw four touchdowns and 300 yards and there’s still things to work on.”

If Lynch had thrown for 300 yards and four touchdowns, Broncos coach Vance Joseph wouldn’t have been asked if Chad Kelly will start getting work with the second team. Kelly was 14-of-21 for 177 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and Joseph didn’t rule out a different role moving forward.

“We’ll see,” Joseph said. “We’ll watch the tape and see where we are. Obviously Case is the starter, so that’s my main concern.”

The Broncos will be back on the field against the Bears next Saturday and they’ll see where the concerns about the offense lie after another week of practice.