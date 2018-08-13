AP

Most teams play their starting quarterback in the third preseason game, using it as a dress rehearsal. But the Packers are on the road for their final two preseason games, playing at Oakland and at Kansas City.

Because of that, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expects to play Thursday night at Lambeau Field against the Steelers, Tom Silverstein of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rodgers said he’s “eager” to play at home and is less likely to play in the two road games to close out the preseason.

A year ago, Rodgers played in one 15-play drive in the second preseason game — on the road at Washington — and most of the first quarter of the third preseason game — on the road in Denver. He did not play in either of the team’s home preseason games, which fell in the first and fourth weeks.

Rodgers’ spot on the sideline gives much-needed reps to backup quarterbacks Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer.