Allen Robinson set to play for Bears this week

AP

Wide receiver Allen Robinson has done a lot since tearing his ACL early in the 2017 season opener, including leave the Jaguars to sign with the Bears as a free agent, but he has not played in a game.

That is set to change this week. Robinson will participate in Chicago’s joint practices with the Broncos and the plan is for him to play in Saturday’s game in Denver.

“It’s something I’m ready for and excited for,” Robinson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s been awhile. I’ve put the work in every day, trying to get better and perfect my craft.”

Robinson said that practice work has been helpful to his “muscle memory,” but that the greatest benefits on that front come from facing defenders in live action. Robinson’s wait for that test is about to end.