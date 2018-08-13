Alshon Jeffery may miss first six games of the regular season

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp, and he may not be off it any time soon.

Jeffery, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, could stay on the PUP list at the start of the regular season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

By rule, any player who is on the PUP list at the start of the regular season must miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

That would be a big blow to Philadelphia. Jeffery led all Eagles wide receivers with 789 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season, and he added 219 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason. Philadelphia wants him back soon, but he may not be back as soon as is hoped.