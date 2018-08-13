Andrew Luck “tired” and “exhausted” after first game action in 585 days

Getty Images

Four days ago, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck played in his first game in 585 days, against the Seahawks in Seattle. The day after, he was feeling the effects of it.

“I was tired, I was exhausted,” Luck told reporters on Monday, according to the team. “I think emotionally I was worn out, and honestly it was probably the redeye home after the game. You know it makes you feel things a little extra, turns the volume up, but I felt physically OK, just energy-wise very low.”

Luck added that he’s comfortable again with short and intermediate routes, and that he’ll now work on improving his accuracy and effectiveness with deeper throws.

“Doing individual drills on it,” Luck said. “That’s a little bit of a focus this week.”

Luck’s overall health will continue to be a major chunk of a focus for the Colts as the 2018 season approaches. The preparation continues this week, with a preseason game against the Ravens.