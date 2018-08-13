Anthem negotiations not likely to solve the league’s problem

Posted by Mike Florio on August 13, 2018, 9:46 AM EDT
The NFL and NFL Players Association had their first major effort to resolve the anthem situation 17 days ago. Despite some initial optimism, as publicly hinted by Steelers owner Art Rooney II, it currently appears that, while there eventually may be a resolution, there still will be no solution.

Peter King reports in his latest Football Morning in America column that, according to one unnamed source, there are doubts that the end result will include all players standing for the anthem. Which gets back to something I was told three weeks ago: There’s no end game for the anthem controversy.

Two weeks ago, some believed maybe there was. Some thought maybe, just maybe, the union, which doesn’t need unanimity to agree to rule changes, would tie the hands of those who would kneel or otherwise protest during the anthem. The problem, however, is that even though the NFL Players Association can get things done with simple majorities, it’s not nearly as simple as having a majority of players or player representatives wipe away rights currently exercised by a very small percentage of the rank and file.

Even if the 99 percent of players who aren’t protesting were to agree on behalf of the 100 percent to stand, some percentage of the one percent would resist, and possibly would continue to protest — creating a situation in which the protests become even more significant and noteworthy.

King makes no bones about blaming the current mess on Commissioner Roger Goodell, and King is right to say, as he does, that on this issue Goodell has failed to lead. But King misses the mark just a bit by suggesting that Goodell should have sprung to action last September to resolve the situation with De Smith, Goodell’s counterpart at the NFLPA.

By last September, it was already too late. Goodell should have engaged Smith the moment former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was spotted sitting during the anthem in August 2016, and Goodell and Smith should have worked out a deal that fixed the loophole the league created.

And that’s where a hostile, cantankerous, belligerent relationship between management and labor can hurt both sides. Because Goodell and Smith don’t enjoy the kind of trust that their respective predecessors, Paul Tagliabue and Gene Upshaw, shared, Goodell and Smith aren’t able to quickly fashion win-win outcomes. Also, given the league’s desire to not just win but crush the opponent during any and all negotiations, Goodell and the league never, ever would have gone to Smith and the union and said, “Um, we have a little problem. Can we work together to solve it before it becomes a big problem?”

If Goodell had engaged Smith two years ago this month, Smith justifiably could have responded by saying, “So, you have a little problem? How did that little problem come to be?”

The honest answer would have been, “Well, we made the problem because someone wrote the policy in a way that created an unintended loophole, requiring players to be on the sideline for the anthem but not requiring them to actually stand for the anthem.” And the candid reply from Smith very well may have been, “That stinks for you.”

The bottom line is that the NFL made this mess by creating the right to protest and then, when a player chose to protest, acknowledged that, indeed, players have the right to protest. Two years later, every headache and hassle relating to the anthem flows from the league’s failures in that regard, and it seems that the issue long ago made it past the point of no return.

  2. “Goodell should have engaged Smith the moment former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was spotted sitting during the anthem in August 2016”

    In other words…..when Kaep was benched.

  4. They have the right to protest?
    This is a right?

    We fans, you know, the ones who are paying their salary, have a right to walk away.

  7. There is a quick easy solution.. Teams stay in the locker rooms or the tunnel until after the anthem..

    Now, can we just get back to football and end all this political nonsense !!!!

  13. derekgorgonstar says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:55 am
    They have the right to protest?
    This is a right?

    We fans, you know, the ones who are paying their salary, have a right to walk away.

    ————————
    Not a right you are correct, but they do have permission from their employer so the workplace rules argument, while valid, currently works in favor of the protesters.

  16. “Both sides are equally at fault.
    Both sides lack good leadership.”
    _______________

    The protesters goal is to not conform and to get attention. They’re succeeding at both those things without needing any real leadership. The NFL’s goal is to avoid bad press, force guys to conform and/or eliminate the point of contention (like by keeping everybody in the locker rooms until the anthem is over). They are failing spectacularly.

  17. As long as the owners think that the decline in viewership is caused by the players protesting, they will try to stop the protests. What they should do instead is to hire some experts and figure out why there is a drop in viewership. That would be a lot more productive.

  18. As noted, the proper action was a quick and decisive action two years ago.

    Failing that, the proper action today is a quick and decisive action now.

    No player ever had the “right” to protest by kneeling during the anthem – there simply wasn’t a penalty for it.

    Institute an increasing financial/suspension penalty based on the number of times a player fails to properly stand for the anthem – i.e. $25,000 first offense, $250,000 second offense, 4 game suspension third offense and 12 month suspension for each and every offense thereafter.

    Problem solved.

  19. This seems like cake – play the anthem for the crowd, THEN players come out. Trump will cry, but it will blow over and then be a memory.

  22. omeletpants says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:07 am
    No job in America where you can protest on your employer’s time at your employer’s location

    ————————-
    You can where the employer has chosen to permit it. In this case the NFL (through its owners) has chosen to let them at this time.

  23. omeletpants says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:07 am
    No job in America where you can protest on your employer’s time at your employer’s location
    ————————————
    Also no job other than the military where they require you to stand for the anthem before going to work

  24. I think there is a way to stop it. The public should stop commenting and reacting to the “anthem protest” related stories. The media publishes these articles because it knows they will get a lot of reaction and debate. Once the reactions cease, media will stop writing these daily articles. Once there are no more stories, the players will slowly stop the protests given they no longer receive attention.

  25. The best part about this whole mess is that people think they are supporting Kaepernick by kneeling and Kaepernick himself was just too uninterested to stand or take his football career seriously. Dude said he was pushing for changes and then didn’t even vote? He put his money where his mouth was after being called out on it, but my gut says he really doesn’t care all that much about the issue.

  30. This is so stupid. A multi-billion dollar business, a casper milque toast commisioner making 40 million per year…stand or get cut…very simple. What owner/gm will save the league from itself & end this stupidity?

