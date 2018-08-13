Antonio Brown accuses beat writer of “making [stuff] up”

AP

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has covered the Steelers for years, with distinction. That isn’t insulating him from a creative allegation of #fakenews.

After Bouchette reported that Brown limped off the practice field following individual drills on Monday, Brown took to Twitter to say, “Bro seriously have some respect you making sh-t up clown.”

Coach Mike Tomlin separately told reporters that Brown, who returned to team drills on Saturday, was only supposed to participate in individual drills, and that he had no aggravation of his injury.

Regardless, Bouchette surely wasn’t making anything up. He saw what looked like limping. Brown, who typically says all the right things when others are paying attention, should realize that. We’ll see whether Brown has anything else to say, or whether he deletes that tweet.