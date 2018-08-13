Antonio Brown limps off after individual drills

AP

Two days after Steelers receiver Antonio Brown returned to practice after missing 10 days with a quadriceps strain, Brown may be injured again.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Brown limped off the practice field after doing some early individual work.

Brown returned to practice on Saturday, participating in team drills.

On Friday, Brown made his official debut as the player on the cover of the new Madden game. Which will cause many to contend that Brown has become the latest victim of the Madden curse.