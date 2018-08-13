Bill Belichick: Jason McCourty’s picked things up well

Getty Images

A report this weekend placed cornerback Jason McCourty on the Patriots roster bubble as he’s done most of his work with the second team and may not offer the special teams value that the team looks for in reserve players.

McCourty did not play at all in last Thursday’s preseason opener and Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about him during a Monday press conference. Belichick said McCourty has “picked things up well” and that “it’s been good” before answering a question about why the veteran didn’t play against Washington.

“The guys we played, we played,” Belichick said in comments distributed by the team. “The guys we didn’t play, we didn’t play. We’ll play other guys this week and we’ll see how it goes. I mean, you all know I’m not talking about anybody’s injuries, so there’s no point in even bringing that up. We’re not going through that. Can’t look at everybody every week — there’s just too many guys. So, some guys will play one week, some guys will play more the other week.”

Belichick didn’t want to talk injuries, but McCourty said he hasn’t been limited in practice this summer.

“It’s just one of those things where you just continue to work for it, continue to do what’s best,” McCourty said, via Patriots Wire. “And for me, whenever my number is called, I’ll be ready.”

The Patriots face the Eagles on Thursday night, so we’ll find out soon enough if McCourty’s number will come up this time.