Brent Grimes returns to team drills

Getty Images

Brent Grimes returned to team drills Monday for the first time in almost two weeks. The starting cornerback missed time with an undisclosed injury, working his way back on the field on a limited basis Saturday.

“We want Brent Grimes out there,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s our best cover guy, so it’s great to have Brent out there.”

Grimes, 35, made an interception in one of his first plays back, picking off a deep pass intended for DeSean Jackson.

“For my sanity, I just need to move around,” Grimes said. “I’m not good at sitting still for real long. So it’s good to come out and work with the guys, be part of the team. Obviously I’m in meetings and in the locker room, but to get out and put in the football work, you feel part of the team more when you do that. It makes my day much better.”

The Bucs welcomed Grimes back as Vernon Hargreaves began his rehab from a strained groin. Hargreaves will miss a few weeks after being injured in the preseason opener.

Second-round picks M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis are competing for playing time at cornerback and nickel.