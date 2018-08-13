Broncos sign A.J. Johnson, release Stansly Maponga

Getty Images

The Broncos signed linebacker A.J. Johnson on Monday, the team announced. They released linebacker Stansly Maponga in a corresponding move.

Johnson is a rookie who was a three-time All-Southeastern Conference selection at the University of Tennessee from 2011-14.

He ranks as the second all-time leading tackler in Tennessee history with 425 stops, including 218 solos. Johnson played 46 career games for the Volunteers and added 30.5 career tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Johnson led Tennessee with 100-plus tackles in each of his final three seasons, while posting 23 career double-digit tackle games.