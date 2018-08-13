Buccaneers claim CB De’Vante Harris

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have added a player to a cornerback group that’s been nicked up by injuries of late.

The team announced that they have claimed De'Vante Harris off of waivers. Harris was dropped by the Saints as they made room for cornerback Marcus Williams and safety Robert Nelson.

The Buccaneers waived cornerback Aaron Jones two days after signing him to make room for Harris.

Harris played in 21 games for the Saints over the last two seasons after making the team as an undrafted free agent. Harris had 30 tackles in those appearances.

Buccaneers cornerbacks Vernon Hargreaves and Javien Elliott are dealing with injuries and Brent Grimes is just starting to practice after sitting out the first couple of weeks of training camp.