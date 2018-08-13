Cardinals linebacker Jeremy Cash tears ACL/MCL

AP

Preseason football is still football, and can be season-ending for some.

The latest is Cardinals linebacker Jeremy Cash. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Cash suffered a torn ACL and MCL while making a tackle, and will be lost for the season.

Cash was one of the former Carolina players coach Steve Wilks and defensive coordinator Al Holcomb brought west, and had a chance to make the roster.

The converted safety from Duke had recovered a fumble for a touchdown prior to Saturday night’s injury.

The Cardinals signed veteran Gerald Hodges to add depth to a thin group.