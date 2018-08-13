Chad Kelly finally gets second-team reps

AP

The nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is getting it done for Hall of Famer John Elway.

Quarterback Chad Kelly, the last player taken in the 2017 draft, finally has gotten some reps with the second-string offense in Denver, supplanting 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Kelly is getting reps with the No. 2 team on Monday, and Lynch has been dropped to No. 3.

Lynch lost competitions in consecutive years with Trevor Siemian, also a seventh-round pick, to become the starter. Lynch now has to worry about losing the competition with seventh-rounder Kelly for the backup gig.

Kelly slid in the draft for reasons unrelated to his football skills, including a pair of serious injuries (wrist, knee) and off-field issues. If healthy, Kelly could become a factor for a football executive who has had a hard time when it comes to draft quarterbacks.

On Saturday night against the Vikings, Kelly completed 14 of 21 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception as the No. 3 quarterback. Lynch, operating as the primary backup, completed six of 11 passes for 24 yards and one interception.