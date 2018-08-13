Chargers activate Forrest Lamp from PUP list

Getty Images

The Chargers drafted guard Forrest Lamp in the second round last year with the hope that he’d become a key part of their offensive line in the present and future.

The present didn’t work out due to a torn ACL last August, but the hope for the future remains in place and Lamp is now in position to start working toward making it a reality. The Chargers announced on Monday that Lamp, who had another knee procedure in the spring, has been activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Michael Schofield has been working at right guard while Lamp’s been recovering this offseason. Once he’s up to speed, that spot should be open for competition.

The Chargers also announced that guard Brett Boyko has been activated from the non-football injury list.