Chargers claim TE Je’Ron Hamm off waivers

Getty Images

The Chargers have added another contender for playing time at tight end.

The team announced on Monday that they have claimed Je’Ron Hamm off of waivers. Hamm was dropped by the Seahawks on Sunday after a few days with the team.

Hamm played one game for Washington in 2015 and five games for the 49ers in 2016. He has two career catches.

The Chargers lost Hunter Henry to a torn ACL this spring and rookie Austin Roberts suffered the same injury early in camp. Virgil Green is the No. 1 tight end with Henry out of action and the team also has Sean Culkin and Braedon Bowman on the depth chart. There’s been talk about re-signing Antonio Gates, but it hasn’t happened.

Wide receiver Marcus Peterson was waived to open a roster spot for Hamm.