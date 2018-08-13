Chiefs agree to terms with rookie running back Ray Lawry

Getty Images

The Chiefs worked out running backs Darius Victor and Ray Lawry on Monday. They have agreed to terms with Lawry, Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Bengals waived Lawry on Friday after he had one carry for 2 yards in Thursday’s preseason game against the Bears.

Lawry, a rookie, signed as college free agent with the Bengals on May 11.

He is Old Dominion’s all-time leading rusher, with 4,080 yards on 659 career carries. He also caught 60 passes for 496 yards. Lawry scored 48 totals touchdowns.