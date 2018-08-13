Christian Hackenberg: Making Eagles will be tough, but beats sitting on the couch

AP

The Eagles signed Christian Hackenberg on Sunday and the quarterback said Monday that it was tough to be at home while training camps got going around the league this summer.

Hackenberg worked out for the Patriots and Texans, but had been unemployed since the Raiders cut him in June. He landed in Oakland via a trade with the Jets, who took Hackenberg in the second round of the 2016 draft and never played him in a regular season game.

That history doesn’t foreshadow big success in the quarterback’s future and coming in late to a team that has four other quarterbacks doesn’t do anything to change that outlook, although Hackenberg isn’t focusing on that aspect as he gets started in Philly.

“It’s my opportunity, whenever that comes, whatever this is,” Hackenberg said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I assume they signed me for a reason, so I’m just going to come in and give it everything I have in terms of picking it up and trying to push myself and learning as much as I am mentally and taking that on and also making sure I stay up on everything physically. It’s going to be tough, but again it’s a challenge that I’m excited for. It’s better than sitting on the couch.”

Hackenberg has been working with quarterback coach Jeff Christensen in hopes of cleaning up his footwork and other mechanics. Hackenberg will probably not get a lot of chances to show off the fruits of that labor while with the Eagles, but it’s a chance and that’s enough for Hackenberg to predict he’ll be “enjoying every minute of it.”