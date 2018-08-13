Colts sticking with Papa John’s

AP

Not every NFL team is following the NFL’s lead in ending its relationship with pizza chain Papa John’s.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the Colts have “decided to maintain a relationship” with Papa John’s. Per the report, the Colts believe that their should not “change course because of how the company has reacted in the aftermath of the scandal” that sparked the departure of founder John Schnatter from the company. Schnatter, after inaccurately blaming the NFL for reduced earnings last November, admitted to using racially-insensitive language during a conference call in May aimed at helping him rehabilitate his image.

The decision comes at a time when the Yankees have resumed their relationship with the pizza chain (because what says “New York pizza” like “Papa John”?). According to the Newark Star-Ledger (via SportsBusiness Daily), the Yankees will implement a “rebranding of at least some Papa John’s logos” at the Yankees Stadium locations, and that the new logos will emphasize that the in-stadium shops are “‘locally owned and operated’ — likely in an attempt to distance themselves from memories of the incident.”

Papa John’s undoubtedly hopes that the departure of Schnatter from the company will permit business to proceed as (somewhat) usual. Some undoubtedly see Papa John the company and Papa John the person, however, as indistinguishable.