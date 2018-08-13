Cowboys activate Maliek Collins, place Marcus Martin on IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced several roster moves Monday, the biggest involving Maliek Collins. The team activated the defensive tackle from the physically unable to perform list after he passed his physical.

The Cowboys will exercise caution with Collins’ return, considering he has had two surgeries in four months to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot. He most recently broke the bone in May while participating in the team’s offseason conditioning program.

The Cowboys expect Collins to be ready for the season opener.

“He’s just progressing,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Sunday. “He’s done a really good job with his rehab, and we’re taking him day-by-day, we’ll see if he’s available at some point to come practice here in the next week or so. I hesitate to give you a timetable, but he’s making progress. We’re optimistic about him. He won’t be practicing in the next few days, but hopefully we’ll work him back here before the end of the preseason.”

The Cowboys placed backup offensive guard Marcus Martin on injured reserve. Martin tore a ligament in his right big toe during Thursday’s preseason opener.

The Cowboys also waived receiver Marchie Murdock with an injury designation.

They signed guard Jacob Alsadek to take Martin’s roster spot and receiver Darren Carrington to replace Murdock.