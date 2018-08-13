David Johnson “encouraged” by contract talks

AP

David Johnson‘s representation and the Cardinals continue to talk about a long-term extension for the running back, and Johnson said Monday he is “encouraged.”

Johnson missed 15 games last season after injuring his wrist on his 17th touch in the season opener, which muddies the situation.

“I think that’s what it is: I didn’t play,” Johnson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I didn’t play [much] last year. I was hoping my production from my second year and what I did my first year would help out, but the NFL is what have you done for me lately, so hopefully I can prove it once the season starts.”

Johnson led the league with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns in 2016. Everyone agrees Johnson is worth more than the $1.88 million in base salary he is due to make in 2018.

A report two months ago said the sides expected a deal before the start of the season. But if the Cardinals don’t get one signed, sealed and delivered by then, and Johnson plays like he did in the first preseason game, his price tag is going to go up.

Johnson played two snaps Saturday night, with two carries for 28 yards.