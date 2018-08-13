Delicia Cordon sues LeSean McCoy for home invasion damages

Getty Images

The ex-girlfriend of Bills running back LeSean McCoy said last week that she is still waiting for “justice to be served” after she was injured during a home invasion at a house owned by McCoy last month.

While Delicia Cordon waits for that, she has opted to sue McCoy and another man, Tamarcus Porter, for damages related to the incident. Among the damages is $133,000 for jewelry taken from Cordon during the incident. Per the suit, which is available in full at WKBW’s website, that jewelry was largely purchased and insured by McCoy but he allegedly has not provided information that would allow Cordon to file a claim.

Cordon also accuses McCoy and Porter disabling a security camera and changing other security codes without giving her the new information. The lawsuit argues that created a dangerous situation and leaves them “liable for the assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress” on Cordon.

The lawsuit also makes claims that McCoy abused his child and dog during the course of their relationship and Cordon asks for punitive damages in addition to those sought for the jewelry and other items.