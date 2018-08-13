Ezekiel Elliott studying Marshall Faulk, hoping to catch more passes

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is working on becoming a more complete player.

Elliott told the Dallas Morning News that he’s been studying film of Marshall Faulk, perhaps the best receiving running back in NFL history, because Elliott wants to have that kind of role in the Cowboys’ passing game.

“I think it’s just an opportunity to elevate my game, an opportunity to show that I can do more,” Elliott said. “I’m excited. I’m just here to do what the coaches ask me. Whatever they put on my plate, I’m going to do the best I can to go out there and execute and do my best. I mean, yeah, they’re asking me to do a little more, a couple of different things. But it’s just kind of developing myself more as a route runner. In the past, I really wasn’t asked to run as many complex routes but now I have a couple of more routes to add to my route tree.”

Elliott had 32 catches for 363 yards in his rookie year, and 26 catches for 269 yards in his second year. If he could increase his production as a receiver while continuing his production as a runner, that would be a big addition to the Cowboys’ offense.